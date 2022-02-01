Should the Jets Draft Penn State Pass Rusher Arnold Ebiketie?

If Arnold Ebiketie is available in the second round, New York should consider picking the edge rusher, providing an update to their pass rush.

The New York Jets have to get to the quarterback more often if they hope to get out of the basement in the AFC East.

Could Penn State’s edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie help the Jets do this?

Absolutely.

While Ebiketie is not a top-10 target (Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 picks), he is one of those borderline late first to early second round projections. This is in the ballpark where New York will be picking at No. 35 and No. 38 overall.

Pro Football Focus had Ebiketie going No. 29 overall as recently as January 3. There are other publications, such as draftwire.usatoday.com, which has Ebiketie slipping all the way down to No. 68 overall (in their January 13 three-round mock).

That is a large gap in grading and it is a strong indication Ebiketie could fall into the second round.

Another reason Ebiketie could be selected in this range, is because he burst onto the scene in 2021. He put up 9.5 sacks, 52 pressures and 62 tackles (34 solo) for Penn State in his only season there. Prior to 2021, Ebiketie played at Temple and had far more domestic statistics, racking up six sacks and 59 tackles (42 solo) in all three previous seasons combined.

To his defense, his sack totals and tackling statistics have been incrementally increasing each season during his overall college career.

The bottom line is Ebiketie has shown he can get to the QB, and in a division that features QB’s such as Josh Allen, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, the Jets need all the help they can get. Last season, the Jets ranked No. 24 in team sack percentage, getting sacks only 5.32% of the time (teamrankings.com).

Ebiketie is intriguing because of his flexibility. He played both with his hand down in the dirt and standing up rushing off the edge.

Jets’ big money free agent signing, left defensive end Carl Lawson is coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon. Defensive end Bryce Huff is also coming off injured reserve (ankle) and he put up only two sacks last season. Huff has one year left on his deal. Reserve DE Kyle Phillips only put up one sack. Phillips is listed as a restricted free agent in 2022.

The fourth-string LDE listed on New York’s depth chart is Tim Ward (0 sacks). Ward’s contract is also up. New York certainly is not getting the sack or tackling production out of Del’Shawn Phillips either. Phillips put up a measly one sack (and 11 solo tackles) over 17 games. Phillips was only on a one-year deal.

There is opportunity to upgrade and Ebiketie offers a lot of upside, especially coming off the left side of the Jets’ defensive line.

Should the Jets Draft Arnold Ebiketie? New York could target Penn State's edge rusher in the second round Arnold Ebiketie Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-3, 256 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Indiana Grade: Late First Round, Early Second Round Scouting Report Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports High effort mean and disruptive pass rusher with brute power, violent hands who is QB minded. Flops from left to right side, but speed matches up best against right tackles. Combines low pad level, speed and hand usage to constantly be challenging at the backdoor of the pocket. Has enough natural power to challenge bull rushing. Able to slip into gaps and blow things up. Applies pressure on a consistent basis. He wants to get to the passer. Rocks QB when he gets there. Able to jar the ball loose he hits so hard. Can get hung up on the perimeter if his initial efforts are held in check and lacks the pure speed to just blow past tackles. Draws double teams sometimes. Rarely dropped into coverage. Decent in zone, but got beat in man. Shows a lot of fight against the run and occasionally is at the right place at the right time to make a blowup tackle for a loss. Shows ability to disengage and fight to make the tackle inside however, inconsistent against the run. Neutralized too often, even controlled by tight ends several times and contained outside. Needs to get better disengaging consistently and become more of a factor in the run game. Solid football player who can help the Jets win.

Ebiketie appears to be coming on, and he is one of the best pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft. If he somehow slides into the early second round, he would be a steal.

