New York Jets Land TE C.J. Uzomah in Free Agency

New York is reportedly signing C.J. Uzomah to a three-year pact, giving Zach Wilson a top tight end to work with in 2022 and beyond.

The Jets have a new starting tight end.

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah intends to sign a three-year deal with the Jets in free agency, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is for three years and worth $24 million, according to Schefter.

New York desperately needed to address their tight end situation in free agency this offseason, looking to end a run of mediocrity at the position. Certain top options—like Dallas' Dalton Schultz and Cleveland's David Njoku—ended up staying put, recently receiving the franchise tag.

Don't mistake Uzomah for a consolation prize, though. The Auburn product is coming off the best season of his career, hauling in 49 passes and racking up 493 receiving yards with five scores in a Bengals uniform, all career highs.

Over Uzomah's seven years in Cincinnati, the former fifth-rounder accumulated 1,591 receiving yards, 13 touchdown receptions and 163 catches on 232 targets.

Any significant production from the tight end spot will go a long way in Mike LaFleur's offense going forward. Last year, Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco combined for just 469 receiving yards. That's not going to cut it, especially with a second-year quarterback still in the early stages of his development.

From here, the Jets could pair Uzomah with a rookie at the position, perhaps one of the prospects New York worked with at this year's Senior Bowl. Colorado State's Trey McBride is viewed as the best tight end available in the 2022 draft class, but plenty of talented tight ends will be available next month.

New York has been active in surrounding Zach Wilson with weapons on Monday.

First, the Jets reeled in another big name, signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year contract. He'll work well with Alijah Vera-Tucker on the interior of New York's offensive line, providing Wilson with more protection while contributing in the running game for years to come.

That's not all. The Jets also brought back wideout Braxton Berrios, reportedly re-signing the slot receiver, kick returner and fan favorite to a two-year deal. New York also re-signed running back Tevin Coleman.

