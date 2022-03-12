2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Lions Shake Up First Round With Blockbuster Trade

This mock draft trade proposal would certain change the perception of the first round, especially within the top 10.

The Jets are reportedly willing to move back from the No. 10 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft in an effort to recoup additional draft capital.

In mock drafts over the last several weeks, we've seen New York wheel and deal with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, proposed trades that would allow those teams to pick their next franchise quarterback 10th overall.

Instead of a trade involving just the No. 10 pick, however, what if the Jets used both of their first-rounders in a package to move up in next month's draft?

This mock from Nate Davis of USA TODAY features a blockbuster deal between the Jets and Lions, shaking up the top 10.

Let's walk through the projected trade, who the Jets and Lions go on to pick in the first round (with Davis' analysis) and then we'll break this down a little further.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Trade Proposal (Via USA TODAY) In this mock draft, the New York Jets and Detroit Lions exchange picks in the first round, shaking up the top 10. Trade Details Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Jets receive: No. 2 pick, No. 34 pick Lions receive: No. 4 pick, No. 10 pick 2: New York Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports The Jets currently own the fourth and 10th choices of Round 1, but in this projection, they'll to swap them for this spot while adding Detroit's 34th overall selection. If Hutchinson were available, the Lions doubtless stick and pick the local Michigan star. But if he's not, this might be a golden opportunity for Detroit to consider this kind of maneuver given the Lions are set with a pair of outstanding young offensive tackles in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. The Jets, who already own two early picks in Round 2, do not appear blessed with a similarly talented blocker to protect second-year QB Zach Wilson given the way former first-rounder Mekhi Becton's career seems to be coming off the rails – and the 6-7, 363-pounder might fit better on the right side, assuming he can stay healthy. Enter Ekwonu, who’s a mauler with sweet feet on the blind side – the 6-4, 310-pounder ran a sub-5-second 40-yard dash at the combine – and has more than enough upside to reach his All-Pro potential in the NFL. And why not draft a kid who was a star on stage as a kid and give him the chance to be ... "Broadway Ickey?" — Davis 4: Detroit Lions: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports The Ford family has an Expedition-sized hole on the back line that isn't going to improve with starting FS Tracy Walker headed for free agency. Hamilton can more than remedy that. A Kam Chancellor-sized specimen – Hamilton is 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed – he can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor for a unit that needs more pop behind its front. Coach Dan Campbell will obviously appreciate the copious kneecaps left in Hamilton's wake. 10: Detroit Lions: CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Reminder that Detroit moves up here after our earlier trade with the NYJ, who originally obtained the pick from Seattle as part of the Jamal Adams transaction. Reminder that the Lions secondary remains a mess despite using the third overall pick on CB Jeff Okudah two years ago. So why not address it further by taking Gardner, a Detroit native? "Sauce" would be a safe plug-and-play selection, the consensus All-American allowing only 20 receptions in 2021, picking off three passes and – evidence of his all-around game – posting 40 tackles and three sacks. And talk about shutdown – he never allowed a TD pass while with the Bearcats. His 6-3, 190-pound build is another selling point to a league that likes big corners.



At first glance, this hypothetical scenario insinuates that the Jets are very high on Ekwonu and that they want to bolster their offensive line with young talent, no matter the cost.

Remember, with the cap space the Jets have, New York can sign a right guard or a center and still have financial flexibility to address their wide receiver room and several deficiencies on defense.

This move would give the Jets the best lineman from this draft class—a third year in a row where New York picks a lineman in the first round—but it also strips them of an opportunity to pick two talented prospects in the top 10. In this case, Detroit capitalizes on the trade and snags safety Kyle Hamilton fourth and corner Ahmad Gardner 10th. Both players have been linked to the Jets this offseason.

Perhaps, in this proposed situation, New York plans to address those two positions on defense in free agency? That way, they're using capital to move up and ensure they grab Ekwonu before he's swooped up by another team.

READ: Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Should Draft OT Ikem Ekwonu

Plus, don't forget about the second pick the Jets would be getting back here. In this mock, New York would pick three times within the first six selections of the second round. That's a valuable part of this draft where New York can bring in some really impactful players.

It's tough to say goodbye to two top-10 picks, but the Jets would have to feel pretty good heading into Round 3 after reeling in the best offensive lineman available and three additional prospects (likely pass rushers, defensive backs, tight ends or receivers). It all depends on how much they want Ekwonu, though. New York could always stay put at four and 10, grabbing the best available assets in those spots.

