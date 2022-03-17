Jets Add Another Veteran Tight End in Free Agency

New York is bringing in Tyler Conklin to flank C.J. Uzomah in the Jets' tight end room.

The Jets have reportedly reached an agreement with former Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

This deal comes a few days after New York signed tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $25 million deal.

In other words, the Jets have now provided their young quarterback with two proven contributors at a position where production has been scarce for what feels like forever.

In 2021, Conklin had a career year with Minnesota, setting new personal bests across the board. The former fifth-rounder racked up 593 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 61 receptions (87 targets).

Let's put this new-and-improved tight end room into perspective. Last year, Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft, Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah combined for 505 receiving yards, 48 catches and three touchdowns.

Put Uzomah and Conklin's numbers together and you get 1,086 receiving yards, 110 receptions and eight touchdowns from this past season.

That's far from an exact comparison. But either way, each of these two tight ends alone are an improvement. Mix them together, in an offensive scheme where tight ends typically shine, and this could be a perfect match.

On the flip side, this means the Jets likely won't draft a tight end, at least not early on in the 2022 NFL draft.

It looked like New York might target a top-ranked prospect at the position—like Colorado State's Trey McBride—in the second or third round. There's less of a need to invest a premium pick on a tight end now, as he won't be able to have a full slate of playing time barring an injury.

Surely, quarterback Zach Wilson won't be complaining about that, though. Without a need to develop, New York is surrounding their signal-caller with players that he can count on right away.

Conklin is far from the first offensive move the Jets have made in free agency thus far.

New York bolstered the offensive line, signing guard Laken Tomlinson. They brought back wideout Braxton Berrios and running back Tevin Coleman earlier in the week, re-signing backup quarterback Joe Flacco on Wednesday.

There's more work to do. Gang Green finished last season with one of the worst offenses in the league. A top receiver would be nice and it can't hurt to add more protection up front.

Investing a portion of cap space on two talented and reliable contributors at tight end, however, seems like a home run from general manager Joe Douglas and his staff.

