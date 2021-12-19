Jets Squander Strong Start With Second Half Collapse in Loss to Dolphins

The New York Jets started strong at Hard Rock Stadium, but allowed an early lead to slip away with a second half collapse in another loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Just when it looked like the Jets were putting together their best performance of the season, Robert Saleh's squad snapped back to reality.

A putrid second half allowed the Dolphins to roar back and hold on in a 31-24 victory over the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami's sixth win in a row.

The Jets were almost unrecognizable in the first half.

New York's offense was firing on all cylinders, moving the football with ease and mixing in a handful of trick plays. Zach Wilson was locked in to start as well, making quick (and smart) decisions under center with the football, hitting his receivers in stride with accurate, short passes.

The pass protection was formidable, a slew of receivers and tight ends were stepping up on offense and rookie running back Michael Carter was making his presence felt on the ground in his return from an ankle injury.

On the other side, Gang Green's lowly defense was impenetrable early on. Sandwiched between two three-and-outs, Miami's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—who had been unstoppable over the last few weeks—threw an interception to safety Ashtyn Davis.

By the end of the first quarter—after an Eddy Piñeiro field goal to follow the interception—New York had jumped in front to a 10-0 lead, their first double-digit advantage of the entire season.

Then, heading back to the locker room after the second quarter, the Jets were ahead 17-10, New York's first halftime lead of the year.

Rather than building on one of their best first-half performances in 2021, however, the beginning of the second half was a complete reversal for the Jets. Pass protection started breaking down, Miami's rushing attack started to flourish and New York's offense was as stagnant as ever.

Late in the third, Duke Johnson scampered in for his second touchdown of the day from six yards out, tying the game at 17 apiece. Johnson finished the game with 107 yards on the ground on 22 carries.

Minutes later, and seconds into the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Christian Wilkins (yup, the defensive tackle) for a go-ahead one-yard touchdown grab.

Just when it looked like the Dolphins were poised to run away with this ballgame, with 17 unanswered points and counting, New York's secondary made another huge play. Rookie cornerback Brandin Echols cut in front of a pass intended for tight end Hunter Long, picking it off and returning it for a touchdown.

All of a sudden, the Jets were back in business, tying the score at 24 with less than eight minutes to go. But that momentum wouldn't last.

After another run-heavy drive, marching all over New York's defensive front, Tagovailoa fired in an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker.

Wilson and the Jets had a chance to respond, but as was the case throughout the second half, New York's offense was simply unable to move the chains. Gang Green promptly went three-and-out right before the two-minute warning.

New York got the ball back one more time with 1:36 to play, but unsurprisingly, the offense put together another uninspiring effort, turning the ball over on downs.

From Wilson's quarterback sneak for a touchdown in the second quarter to the final whistle, New York either punted or turned the ball over on each of their final seven drives.

Miami outgained the Jets 380 to 228 on Sunday, rushing for 184 yards. Wilson had his encouraging start, but ended up with only 170 passing yards, completing 13 of his 23 passes.

Wilson was sacked six times in the loss.

For a team that's far from postseason contention, there are certainly some positive takeaways from Sunday's performance. Again, the first half was a promising display and young players in multiple position groups continued to flash their potential.

But sparks don't win football games, especially against a talented opponent on the road. This one stings as an opportunity to keep a division rival from crawling back into the playoff race slipped right through New York's fingertips.

