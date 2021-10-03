October 3, 2021
Jets vs. Titans Live Score Updates

The New York Jets look to avoid another 0-4 start, hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium. Follow along for live score updates and analysis.
Another week, another chance for the Jets to secure their first win of the 2021 regular season. 

Coming off a 26-0 blowout loss in Denver, New York returns to their home turf, set to host the first-place Titans Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Can Zach Wilson lead this offense and help Gang Green put some points on the board? The Jets haven't scored a touchdown in their last eight quarters, sitting at just 20 points over this entire season thus far. 

It'll be key for the Jets to get going early, shaking off their propensity to start slow. New York has been outscored 46 to 3 in the first half these first three weeks of the year. If they want to have any chance of hanging around against another formidable foe, they'll have to drive the football down the field and put points on the board early. 

On defense, New York has arguably their biggest challenge of the year thus far, facing running back Derrick Henry. It's tough to stop a back of his caliber, but New York has their game plan for how to contain him. The question is, will they execute. 

As this game gets underway shortly, stay tuned for live score updates and be sure to refresh this page to make sure you're seeing the latest version.

Live Score Updates

Coming soon...

