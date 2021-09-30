Why Jets-Titans Means More to Wide Receiver Corey Davis

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis faces his former team in Week 4, a chance to show the Tennessee Titans that they made a mistake letting him walk in free agency.

For the first four years of Corey Davis' NFL career, the wide receiver wore a Titans uniform.

His tenure in Tennessee came to an end this offseason when the wideout's hard work was rewarded in the form of a sizable contract and an opportunity to be New York's top wide receiver.

On Sunday, Davis will have a chance to show his old team what they're missing.

Davis assured this week that Sunday's matchup with the Titans isn't going to feature any feelings of revenge. He's got his blinders on, worrying about nothing more than helping his team secure their first victory of the season.

The way the wideout described his offseason and departure from Tennessee, however, certainly made it seem like there are some lingering hard feelings.

Asked if the Titans ever made any effort to bring Davis back after a career year in 2020, Davis shook his head.

"No sir," he said.

And did that bother him?

"Little bit. I'm not gonna lie to you," Davis added. "A little bit. But God doesn't make mistakes. I'm extremely happy to be here."

Through three games so far, Davis has 146 receiving yards on 12 catches and a team-high 22 targets. He hauled in two touchdown passes back in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, but has been kept out of the end zone since then.

Last year in Tennessee, Davis distinguished himself as one of the biggest rising stars at his position. The 26-year-old set new career highs with 984 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, playing in 14 games.

"I guess they just wanted to go in another direction," Davis said, trying to wrap his head around Tennessee's decision to let him walk on the open market. "It's all part of the business."

The Titans went on to add Julio Jones in the offseason, reeling in a superstar to flank wide receiver A.J. Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It's a talented group, a team that's jumped out to a 2-1 start through the first three weeks of the season.

The history between Davis and the Titans might be in the back of his mind leading up to kickoff, but the Chicago native is doing his very best to focus on the task at hand. He and his teammates will need to execute in every way if they want to take down Tennessee at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. That starts with Davis, anchoring New York's aerial attack with quarterback Zach Wilson.

"It's a big week for us and that's really all I'm focused on," Davis explained. "I'm not focused on me being there, [the fact that I] was there, whatever it was. It's a big week for us and the boys so we've got to handle business. We're all locked in and we ready."

