Jets' Receiver Set to Make Season Debut Against Titans

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will reportedly be active against the Tennessee Titans, set to make his 2021 season debut after a groin injury

Jamison Crowder said this week that he's ready to go. Head coach Robert Saleh added that the wideout is "looking good" for Sunday.

Now, we have a report to prove that Crowder is officially going to make his first appearance of the 2021 season this week against the Titans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Crowder will be an active player for the Jets on Sunday afternoon after missing the first three weeks of the season with a groin injury.

"I just want to get out there, get in the game, get in the action and be as helpful to the team as I can possibly be," Crowder told reporters earlier this week. "That's how I'm approaching this game on Sunday, making sure I'm ready."

Crowder led all Jets receivers last season with 699 receiving yards, 59 catches and six touchdown catches, playing in just 12 games. Sunday at MetLife Stadium will be his first in-game opportunity to catch passes from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson since the season began.

New York's offense has been reeling in his absence, scoring just 20 points through three games. In their last two losses, the Jets haven't scored a single touchdown.

Crowder explained a few days ago that his biggest goal this week is to be a reliable receiver, providing Wilson with another weapon to make plays and keep the chains moving.

"Just go out there and do what I do, try to make plays and be a valuable option for Zach," Crowder said. "Don't do more than what I've been doing."

While Crowder returns, New York will be without rookie Elijah Moore, who was ruled out with a concussion. Jeff Smith is also out with a concussion after a car crash this week.

That said, second-year receiver Denzel Mims is also expected to suit up on Sunday, playing for the first time since Week 1. Both he and Crowder could provide a huge boost for this offense—and possibly your fantasy football teams, as well.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.