October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jets' Receiver Set to Make Season Debut Against Titans

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will reportedly be active against the Tennessee Titans, set to make his 2021 season debut after a groin injury
Author:

Jamison Crowder said this week that he's ready to go. Head coach Robert Saleh added that the wideout is "looking good" for Sunday.

Now, we have a report to prove that Crowder is officially going to make his first appearance of the 2021 season this week against the Titans. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Crowder will be an active player for the Jets on Sunday afternoon after missing the first three weeks of the season with a groin injury.  

"I just want to get out there, get in the game, get in the action and be as helpful to the team as I can possibly be," Crowder told reporters earlier this week. "That's how I'm approaching this game on Sunday, making sure I'm ready."

Crowder led all Jets receivers last season with 699 receiving yards, 59 catches and six touchdown catches, playing in just 12 games. Sunday at MetLife Stadium will be his first in-game opportunity to catch passes from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson since the season began.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York's offense has been reeling in his absence, scoring just 20 points through three games. In their last two losses, the Jets haven't scored a single touchdown. 

Crowder explained a few days ago that his biggest goal this week is to be a reliable receiver, providing Wilson with another weapon to make plays and keep the chains moving.

"Just go out there and do what I do, try to make plays and be a valuable option for Zach," Crowder said. "Don't do more than what I've been doing."

While Crowder returns, New York will be without rookie Elijah Moore, who was ruled out with a concussion. Jeff Smith is also out with a concussion after a car crash this week. 

That said, second-year receiver Denzel Mims is also expected to suit up on Sunday, playing for the first time since Week 1. Both he and Crowder could provide a huge boost for this offense—and possibly your fantasy football teams, as well.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder warming up with catch before game
News

Jets' Receiver Set to Make Season Debut Against Titans

just now
Titans RB Derrick Henry
News

How the Jets are Preparing to Stop Titans Running Back Derrick Henry

15 hours ago
Titans WR Julio Jones, A.J. Brown
News

Jets Catch Huge Break as Titans Rule Out Two Best Receivers

Oct 1, 2021
Jets safety Marcus Maye
News

Robert Saleh Provides Update on Severity of Marcus Maye's Ankle Injury

Oct 1, 2021
Jets WR Corey Davis running after catch
News

Why Jets-Titans Means More to Wide Receiver Corey Davis

Sep 30, 2021
Jets safety Marcus Maye against Denver Broncos
News

Jets' Marcus Maye to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Sep 29, 2021
Jets WR Jeff Smith running in preseason
News

Jets WR Jeff Smith Has Concussion After Car Crash

Sep 29, 2021
Jets WR Denzel Mims catching pass
News

Will Denzel Mims Finally Get an Opportunity With the Jets This Week?

Sep 29, 2021