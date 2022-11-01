Skip to main content

Jets Trade Jacob Martin to Broncos For Future Draft Pick

New York signed Martin to a three-year deal in free agency this past offseason.

The Jets are utilizing their depth on the defensive line to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York has traded defensive end Jacob Martin to the Broncos—along with a fifth-round pick in 2024—in exchange for a 2024 fourth-rounder. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report the trade, a deal that went through with less than an hour before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. 

This deal comes after Denver parted ways with their star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, sending the outside linebacker to the Miami Dolphins in a package that includes a first-round pick. 

New York signed Martin back in March on a three-year deal, giving Denver a long-term solution on their defensive line in the wake of Chubb's departure. The 26-year-old had 1.5 sacks over eight games with the Jets this season, making eight tackles and forcing a fumble. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With Martin on the way out, New York is able to give Bryce Huff, rookie Jermaine Johnson and more an increase in playing time on the defensive line. Johnson hasn't played since Week 5 when he suffered an ankle injury. New York traded up in April to grab Johnson in the first round, a third first-rounder (along with corner Sauce Gardner and wideout Garrett Wilson in the 2022 NFL Draft).  

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (2)

New York Jets
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Jets WR Denzel Mims high fives with fans
News

Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass against New England Patriots
News

Ex-Jets Scout Says New York Must Make Drastic Changes, Starting With Zach Wilson

By Daniel Kelly
Denver Broncos LB Bradley Chubb celebrates
News

Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb

By Max Goodman
New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin catches touchdown pass against New England Patriots
News

Jets' Tight End Has Career Day Against Patriots, Bright Spot on Offense in Loss

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Denzel Mims walks off field after preseason game
News

Jets' Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts on sideline during loss to New England Patriots
News

Robert Saleh: Jets Still Have Faith in Zach Wilson, But 'He's Got to Play Better'

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts to roughing the passer call
News

Jets React to 'Terrible' Roughing the Passer Call, Erasing Pick-Six Against Patriots

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Elijah Moore smiles during warmups
News

Elijah Moore Breaks Silence on Trade Request: 'I Don't Get the Ball'

By Max Goodman