Jets Trade Jacob Martin to Broncos For Future Draft Pick

The Jets are utilizing their depth on the defensive line to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York has traded defensive end Jacob Martin to the Broncos—along with a fifth-round pick in 2024—in exchange for a 2024 fourth-rounder. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report the trade, a deal that went through with less than an hour before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

This deal comes after Denver parted ways with their star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, sending the outside linebacker to the Miami Dolphins in a package that includes a first-round pick.

New York signed Martin back in March on a three-year deal, giving Denver a long-term solution on their defensive line in the wake of Chubb's departure. The 26-year-old had 1.5 sacks over eight games with the Jets this season, making eight tackles and forcing a fumble.

With Martin on the way out, New York is able to give Bryce Huff, rookie Jermaine Johnson and more an increase in playing time on the defensive line. Johnson hasn't played since Week 5 when he suffered an ankle injury. New York traded up in April to grab Johnson in the first round, a third first-rounder (along with corner Sauce Gardner and wideout Garrett Wilson in the 2022 NFL Draft).

