Treylon Burks Meets With Jets Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets are taking a long look at all receiver options ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks will meet with the Jets on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week as we draw closer to the 2022 NFL draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

New York continues to show that this organization is interested in addressing their wide receiver room at some point this offseason, whether that be with a trade or early in this month's draft.

Burks is viewed as one of the top receiver prospects in this year's class. Perhaps he's not in the same top tier as USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson—that's up for debate—but he is coming off a career year at Arkansas.

Over 12 games this past season, Burks racked up 66 catches, 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, all career highs. 

Burks will undoubtedly be available for the Jets if they choose to target a wideout with the No. 10 pick in the first round. If general manager Joe Douglas and his team believe that's too early for a player of his caliber, New York could look to trade back in the first round and draft him there. There's always a chance that Burks slips to the second as well. New York is scheduled to be on the clock twice early on in the second round (at No. 35 and 38).

New York also met with Ohio State's Chris Olave earlier this month as they continue to evaluate a deep class of receivers. Jameson Williams of Alabama (who also reportedly met with the Jets) and Skyy Moore of Western Michigan are another two names to keep an eye on.

Each team is allowed 30 official visits before the draft later this month.

