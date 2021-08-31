Jets Trade Tight End Chris Herndon to Vikings

Chris Herndon's tumultuous tenure with the Jets has come to a close.

New York traded Herndon to the Vikings on Tuesday, saying goodbye to a former fourth-rounder and giving Minnesota a high-upside tight end for the 2021 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who first reported the deal, New York will receive draft compensation in return.

Herndon, 25, was set to enter his fourth season with Gang Green. Battling injuries and underperformance along the way, including a propensity for dropped passes, the Miami product realistically had one final shot to prove he's worthy of playing time with New York.

Instead, he'll swap green and white for purple and gold, helping Minnesota fill the void left behind by Irv Smith Jr.

Herndon has shown flashes throughout his career with the Jets, making him a high-ceiling acquisition for the Vikings. In 2020, Herndon played in all 16 games, totaling 287 receiving yards on 31 catches. That's nothing compared to Herndon's solid rookie season in 2018, accumulating 502 receiving yards with 39 receptions and four touchdowns.

With his rookie season in mind, Herndon never lived up to his expectations with the Jets. Now, New York has a big questions to answer at the tight end position.

There are some veterans on their roster—like Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin—but Herndon was this team's likely starter entering training camp.

This is the second notable trade between the Jets and Vikings this year. New York moved up in the first round of this year's NFL draft, selecting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker 14th overall in exchange for two third-round selections.

