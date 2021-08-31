Jets Work Out Former 49ers DE Dion Jordan

The Jets are working out former 49ers defensive end Dion Jordan, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Jordan is a familiar face for Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who worked as San Francisco's defensive coordinator last year, wrapping up a four-year stint in that role.

With pass rushers Carl Lawson (torn Achilles) and Vinny Curry (rare blood disorder) out for the season, New York has been actively pursuing alternatives to bolster the depth on their defensive line.

New York traded for Shaq Lawson—from the Houston Texans—on Sunday. Bringing in a player like Jordan would be a similar move.

Both edge rushers are former first-round picks, veterans in the league that haven't exactly lived up to their high expectations coming out of college. Lawson has totaled 20.5 sacks over five years in the league while Jordan is sitting at 13.5 sacks entering his seventh season in the pros.

With San Francisco a year ago, Jordan tallied three sacks and 17 tackles over 13 games (one start). All things considered, that was one of Jordan's most productive seasons in the NFL, a testament to how turbulent his journey from being picked third overall in 2013 (by the Dolphins) to the present day has been.

Jordan also made stops with the Seahawks and Raiders after starting his career with two seasons in Miami.

The Jets need bodies on the defensive line, attempting to fill the void for two players that were poised to be key contributors this season. If Jordan can impress in his workout, as New York sifts through roster moves before making final cuts on Tuesday, perhaps the Oregon product can find a situational role within the Jets' rotational pass rush.

Besides, as much as Jordan has been relatively disappointing at this level—even missing time after violating the league's substance abuse policy—his three sacks last season would've been tied for third-most on the Jets. New York needs all the production that they can get heading into this campaign.

