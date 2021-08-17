Jets Place Cameron Clark on Injured Reserve, Waive Three Players

Cameron Clark is expected to make a full recovery from his spinal cord contusion sustained earlier in training camp. For now, however, the offensive lineman has landed on the injured reserve.

New York made the move Tuesday afternoon, exactly two weeks after Clark's scary injury occurred.

Clark didn't play at all last year, his first season with the Jets after being selected out of Charlotte in the fourth round. Only time will tell if the lineman will be able to suit up and take the field for New York later on this season.

The Jets also announced the team has waived safety Bennett Jackson, running back Austin Walter and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour. That gets the roster to 85 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Walter had some familiarity with New York's new offensive scheme, playing for the 49ers last season. With a system that relies on depth at the running back position, this could be an early indicator that the Jets are willing to stick with the likes of La'Mical Perine and Josh Adams at the position going forward, complimenting Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

Jackson has played in six games over the last two years with the Jets. The defensive back was strictly limited to special teams in green and white.

Finally, Dwumfour—a rookie from Rutgers—was waived after leaving Saturday's preseason opener with a calf injury. The New Jersey native made stops at both Michigan and Rutgers during his college career.

