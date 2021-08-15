Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
Jets' Bryce Huff Shines in Win Over Giants, Playing His Way to Bigger Role on Defense

Jets' Bryce Huff Shines in Win Over Giants, Playing His Way to Bigger Role on Defense

Author:
Publish date:

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

While several members of New York's potent defensive line brought pressure in Saturday's 12-7 win over the Giants, one youngster in particular caught head coach Robert Saleh's attention.

Three plays into the game, Bryce Huff motored around the edge, cutting swiftly to the pocket to sack quarterback Mike Glennon on third-and-10.

Huff wound up leading the defense with two sacks on the night, making a total of three tackles in New York's preseason opener. 

"The more we watch him, he’s just winning," Saleh said after the victory on Saturday night. "He’s one of those guys, at first, we were like, ‘Man, how are we going to hide this guy in the preseason, he’s going to end up with like 10 sacks.’ It got to the point where we were like, ‘How are we going to keep him off the first unit?’"

Huff's second sack of the night came in the fourth quarter as he got to Clayton Thorson on the first play of the Giants' lone scoring drive on the night fresh off a Jets turnover.

New York bolstered the defensive line quite a bit this offseason, signing Carl Lawson to wreak havoc on the edge while reeling in veterans like Sheldon Rankins and Vinny Curry to provide additional threats. That's before mentioning returning players like rising star Quinnen Williams, along with Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers. 

With a combination of all those names, many believe the "sky is the limit" for this group.

It's these kinds of performances from Huff—undrafted out of Memphis—that show why the 23-year-old could take on a larger role in Saleh's defense in 2021 and make this unit even more dangerous. 

Huff played in 14 games last season, showing signs of his potential at this level with two sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and 16 total tackles. As Saleh mentioned on Saturday, however, the lineman continues to develop and has put himself in the right position to earn more snaps leading up to Week 1 in Carolina.

"He transformed his body through OTAs and all the way up to training camp. He’s done a really good job, really getting himself ready to have a really great training camp and he’s been having it," Saleh added. "It’s credit to him and the opportunity that he created for himself through his work and during practice."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets defensive end Bryce Huff sack
News

Jets' Bryce Huff Shines in Win Over Giants, Playing His Way to Bigger Role on Defense

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass in preseason
News

New Faces Flash Greatness on Both Sides of Ball in Jets Preseason Opener

Jets QB Zach Wilson under center in preseason
News

Wilson, Defense Show Promise in Jets Preseason Opener

Jets WR Denzel Mims in preseason game
News

Jets' Denzel Mims Makes Impression by Playing 'Angry' in Strong Preseason Debut

Jets QB Zach Wilson warming up
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Impresses in Preseason Debut

New York Jets huddle in training camp
News

Five Things to Watch For in Jets' Preseason Opener vs. Giants

Jets WR Denzel Mims training camp
News

Denzel Mims Confident About Role With Jets After Battling Adversity This Offseason

Jets QB Zach Wilson working out at training camp
News

What to Expect From Zach Wilson in Jets' Preseason Opener