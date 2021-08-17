Robert Saleh Explains Decision to Waive Jets' Kicker Chris Naggar

When the Jets released Sam Ficken earlier in training camp, head coach Robert Saleh said the organization's relationship with the kicker is far from over.

The same goes for undrafted free agent Chris Naggar, who was waived by the Jets on Monday.

Asked what went into the decision, Saleh cited roster cuts as New York draws closer to Week 1 in Carolina. The other factor was giving Matt Ammendola more of an opportunity to seize the starting job.

"The opportunity to let Ammendola see if he can grab a strangle hold on this thing," Saleh explained Tuesday. "Obviously there's roster moves that need to be made. Chris' story has not ended. I still think he has a chance to circle back."

Naggar signed with Gang Green in May out of SMU, drilling a 30-yard field goal against the Giants in Saturday's preseason game. He also missed a 53-yard attempt.

With Ficken and Naggar gone—at least for now—Ammendola will have ample opportunities to prove he's worthy of a starting job at this level. The Oklahoma State product is also undrafted, coming off a successful college career where he kicked his way into his school's record books.

Last season, Ficken kicked in nine games for the Jets to lead the way on special teams, his second season in green and white. Sergio Castillo appeared in six other contests while Chase McLaughlin played in Week 17, the final game of the season.

