Jets Release Sam Ficken as New Face Enters Offseason Kicking Competition

Less than one week into training camp, a new face has been inserted into the Jets' kicking competition.

New York signed kicker Matt Ammendola on Friday, simultaneously releasing Sam Ficken.

Ficken played in nine of last year's 16 games, converting on 13 of his 15 field goal tries. Sergio Castillo and Chase McLaughlin also kicked in a few games for Gang Green, but Ficken shouldered the majority of the load.

Asked on Saturday about to move to let Ficken go, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this won't be the end of the Jets' relationship with the veteran—he just wanted to give another kicker an opportunity.

"It’s not over with Sam," Saleh explained. "He’s still kicked in this league and he had success last year, but it was an opportunity in another leg to see where they’re at and try to add to the competition."

That added competition is Ammendola, an undrafted kicker out of Oklahoma State. He nailed 60 of his 78 field-goal attempts (76.9 percent) with the Cowboys, missing just four of his 183 extra-point tries.

Ammendola even kicked his way into the history books at Oklahoma State, finishing top five in school history in points scored, field goals made, field goals attempted, field goal percentage, PATs made and PATs attempted.

He'll split reps at training camp with Chris Naggar, another undrafted rookie that was impressing at minicamp earlier in the offseason.

