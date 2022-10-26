Jets' Robert Saleh Reacts to James Robinson Trade

Just a few days after revealing that rookie running back Breece Hall had suffered a season-ending knee injury, a somber update following the Jets' fourth win in a row, New York's head coach Robert Saleh was eager to speak about his team's newest running back on Wednesday.

New York acquired James Robinson from the Jaguars earlier in the week, an addition that's poised to have an immediate impact and soften the blow of losing Hall for the rest of the year.

"He looks like Michael [Carter] in stature, but he's a one-cut runner, he gets downhill in a hurry, really good complement to what Ty Johnson and Michael bring to the table," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "Just trying to keep that versatility in our room. Obviously losing Breece is a big blow, but James Robinson is a pretty good football player too."

In the trade for Robinson, the Jets sent a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars. It's a win-now move for a team that's in postseason position entering play in Week 8, exceeding expectations across the board.

Saleh added that he's not concerned about Robinson's knee soreness, an issue that held the running back to just 12 snaps on offense (and zero carries) in his final game with Jacksonville this past weekend.

"He’s going to practice. He passed all of our physicals, he passed all of those tests," Saleh said. "We feel comfortable with where he’s at. We’ll see where he gets during the course of the week, obviously we brought up Bam [Zonovan Knight] also. We’re going to take it slow and see where he’s at with regards to the offense, so it will be day to day with that running back room."

