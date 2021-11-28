Jets' WR Corey Davis Inactive vs. Texans; What it Means

For the third time in five weeks, Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive due to an injury sustained in practice.

Davis missed two games recently after hurting his hip. Now, he'll sit against the lowly Texans after a groin injury popped up midway through the week.

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh assured that Davis would be "ready to roll" on Sunday. After sitting out of practice on Thurday, Davis was limited on Friday and listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.

With Michael Carter also out—nursing a high ankle sprain—rookie quarterback Zach Wilson won't have two of New York's two receivers at his disposal. Entering play in Week 12, Davis leads the way with 477 receiving yards while Carter has racked up 308 yards through the air out of the backfield.

That in mind, look for Elijah Moore to be targeted early and often against Houston's defense, a unit that won't have defensive back Jordan Reid, who is also inactive.

Moore is coming off the best game of his young career. The rookie had 141 receiving yards with eight catches in last week's loss to the Dolphins, including a 62-yard touchdown grab. He has five touchdowns on the season, each coming in the last five weeks.

Click here to view the rest of New York's inactives. Key defenders C.J. Mosley and John Franklin-Myers are both available.

