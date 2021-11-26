Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    Jets' WR Corey Davis Expected to Play vs. Texans Despite Injury Scare

    New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is expected to be active and play this week against the Houston Texans despite sustaining a groin injury in practice.
    It's never a good sign when a team's top wide receiver pops up on their injury report out of nowhere midway through the week. 

    That was the case for Jets leading receiver Corey Davis, who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury.

    One day later, Davis did not practice due to his groin, making it seem like he was destined to miss another game this week.

    And yet, even with the injury scare, it sounds like New York's No. 1 wideout will be available on Sunday in Houston.

    "Just got into the wrong spot, stretching out for a ball, had a little tweak," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Friday when asked about Davis' injury. "All indications are that he’s good, so we’ll limit him today and just give him until Sunday and he’ll be ready to roll."

    Davis missed two games recently after he sustained a hip injury in practice. During that span, rookies Elijah Moore and Michael Carter distinguished themselves as top targets in the passing game, filling the void. 

    Now, as rookie Zach Wilson returns from his knee injury, barring any setbacks, he'll have all his top wide receivers available. Wilson and Davis had established a connection through the first five games of the year before the signal-caller went down with a knee injury in Week 7.

    Through eight games played, Davis has racked up 477 receiving yards on 32 catches with four touchdown grabs. 

    Meanwhile, Carter won't be available for the next several weeks. The running back suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Dolphins and is expected to miss the next two-to-three games.

