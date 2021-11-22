Jets' Michael Carter to Miss 2-3 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Jets rookie running back Michael Carter will miss the next few weeks with a low-grade high ankle sprain that he sustained in New York's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

New York's head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the injury update Monday afternoon.

Carter, who has blossomed over the last few weeks, left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins early, limping off the field after a short run in the third quarter.

Television cameras showed Carter's leg get rolled up under multiple lineman. Initially, the 22-year-old was questionable to return, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

"Michael has been getting better every week and every time he touches the ball he makes someone miss," Saleh told reporters Monday afternoon. "He's so dynamic with the ball in his hands. Him missing this time, where he can get better, is a blow for him."

Saleh added that he expects the rest of New York's running back room to fill the void. Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson will likely lead the way in the backfield next week in Houston against the Texans while second-year back La'Mical Perine could see some in-game reps as well.

On Sunday, Carter had nine carries for 63 rushing yards, including a 39-yard run (his longest of the year) in the first quarter. That takes his season totals up to 430 rushing yards (on 111 carries) and 738 yards from scrimmage. He's leading the Jets in both of those two categories.

