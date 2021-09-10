September 10, 2021
Jamison Crowder Ruled Out Against Panthers; What it Means For Jets

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the Carolina Panthers, per head coach Robert Saleh.

Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list late last week after testing positive for the virus.

As much as New York improved at the wide receiver position this offseason—bringing in Corey Davis in free agency and drafting Elijah Moore—losing a player like Crowder is still a blow for this offense.

Crowder, 28, was this team's leading receiver a year ago, hauling in 59 passes for 699 receiving yards. His numbers were even better the previous season in green and white. Sure, this is a new offensive scheme for everyone on the roster, but Crowder's veteran presence will be missed, especially for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as he embarks on his first game in the NFL.

New York could also miss Keelan Cole on Sunday, another wideout they signed in free agency to bolster this aerial attack. Cole landed on the injury report after limited participation in Thursday's practice, listed with a knee injury. 

On Friday, Saleh said that Cole's availability "will go down to the wire" Sunday in Carolina. 

With no Crowder, and possibly no Cole, it's up to Davis and Moore to hold it down and give Wilson places to throw the football. Keep an eye on Denzel Mims for Week 1 as well. The second-year receiver that was expected to have much less of a role in this offense could see a lot of targets with those two key contributors sitting out on Sunday.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

