Jamison Crowder Tests Positive For COVID-19; Could Miss Regular Season Opener

With just over one week to go until the regular season begins, Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who first reported the news, it's believed to be an isolated case.

Still, the veteran wideout will head to the COVID list, meaning his status for Week 1 in Carolina is now "up in the air," per Pelissero.

Crowder was New York's leading receiver a year ago, accumulating 699 receiving yards on 59 catches with six touchdowns in 2020. That's after an even bigger year of production in his first year with Gang Green in 2019, totaling 833 receiving yards on 78 receptions with another six scores.

After restructuring his contract in the offseason to take a slight pay cut, the 28-year-old is poised to maintain a key role on this offense—with Zach Wilson under center rather than Sam Darnold—while surrounded by an improved group at the wide receiver position.

Even before testing positive for the virus, Crowder's status for next Sunday's opener was technically touch and go. The wideout was day-to-day with a groin injury, although head coach Robert Saleh assured he wasn't worried about Crowder missing time.

If Crowder needs to sit for the opener on September 12, it could be an opportunity for rookie Elijah Moore to shine. The second-round pick hasn't played in the preseason, working back from a quad injury, so he'll be raring to go early and often during his first in-game chance in the pros.

Otherwise, top option Corey Davis will get plenty of targets, as was the case whenever Wilson was calling the shots this preseason.

