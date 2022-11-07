Jets' Zach Wilson Gives Injury Update After Taking Shot in Win Over Bills

Zach Wilson was slow to get up at one point in the first quarter of the Jets' upset win over the Bills.

After the game, one of Wilson's best performances of his career to this point, the signal-caller brushed off the injury scare assuring that he's healthy.

"It was just the ankle I tweaked all the way back in the Steelers game [in Week 4]," Wilson told reporters after the 20-17 win. "It's fine, just one of those things that gets shocked in the moment. I'm laying there and the trainer is like, 'just take a second.' I'm like, 'I know I'm good,' I just needed a second to let it calm down. It's not a big deal. I'm healthy, I'm good."

Wilson was crushed in the pocket while delivering a sidearm pass to wideout Garrett Wilson on third down. Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones hammered the quarterback right as he released the football, landing on his leg as he finished the tackle.

The play resulted in a two-yard completion from Wilson to Wilson, but the quarterback stayed on the turf, eventually heading to the medical tent on New York's sideline. Television cameras showed backup Mike White with his helmet on, getting loose just in case.

Wilson eventually emerged and finished the game without any other issues. Still, there were concerns with the quarterback's recent injury history, specifically in his knees. Wilson missed time earlier this season, as well as last year during his rookie campaign, with knee injuries. He underwent surgery during the preseason after a non-contact injury, missing the first three games of this season.

The first-rounder proved he was healthy with his performance on Sunday, completing 18 of his 25 passes in the win, racking up 154 passing yards and a touchdown. He led New York to their game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, setting up a go-ahead field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

