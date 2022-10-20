Skip to main content

NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

Could the Jets go after another offensive tackle or trade away this wide receiver?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Are the Jets for real? 

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. 

The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any venue. The victories over Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Miami were cases of this team taking advantage of their opponent's quarterback situation, dominating in the fourth quarter. 

That's nothing to scoff at, though. This team would've lost those types of games in previous years. They're showing this team is different, a franchise ascending from mediocrity to a new level of competitiveness. 

Still, by winning four of their first six games, the Jets find themselves in a position that they haven't been in for quite some time. They're in a spot where they can make some trades and decisions with a postseason bid in mind, rather than planning ahead for where they will pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

That in mind, ESPN's NFL insider Dan Graziano pitched a trade for the Jets (as well as the Giants, another team that's exceeding expectations to begin the season). It just so happens both involve the Jets.

Will these squads that call East Rutherford home make either of these deals?

Jets

They've been so beaten up at the tackle positions, I think that's the position they'd look to address if any. (The Jets actually have a pretty strong roster overall.) I'd at least call the Texans to see what they're thinking about Laremy Tunsil. They restructured his contract this year and would take on a bunch of dead money if they moved him, but if he's not in their long-term plans, it's not out of the question the right offer could pry him away.

Giants

I don't think the Giants have the cap space to make a big deadline move. And while the 5-1 start is wonderful, I think any honest look at where the franchise is in its rebuilding process would tell you the Giants shouldn't be trading away draft picks. They still don't know if they're going to be in the quarterback market next offseason, for goodness' sake. My suggested move for them was going to be to trade for Robbie Anderson, but while I was typing that up he got traded to the Cardinals. Wide receiver is the big need, so maybe call the Jets about Denzel Mims? He's making about $1.1 million this year and about $1.35 million next year and none of it's guaranteed. He just turned 25. Could be worth a shot.

Dan Graziano

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Jets are missing Mekhi Becton and George Fant, but recently got Duane Brown back from injured reserve. Rookie Max Mitchell is poised to come back from his own knee injury at some point this season as well.

As much as Alijah Vera-Tucker has done a remarkable job shifting from position to position on the offensive line, it would be nice to add a sure thing at tackle, keeping AVT at guard. The question is how much would the Jets be willing to spend to reel in yet another starting tackle after all the investments they've already made at the position.

Tunsil is a two-time Pro Bowler. He's durable and has plenty of experience, including three years in the AFC East with the Dolphins early in his career.

Meanwhile, New York has had Denzel Mims on the sidelines inactive for every game so far this season. There's just no spot for him right now. If someone gets hurt, he can slide in, but New York's wide receiver room has been healthy and productive all year. Like Graziano wrote, could be worth a shot for the Giants to call the Jets about Mims and see if they're willing to cut him loose. 

Remember, Mims requested a trade not too long ago...

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets RB Breece Hall runs against Green Bay Packers
News

'We're Not Satisfied': Jets Hungry to Keep Winning After Surprising Start

By Max Goodman
New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams dances after sack
News

Jets' Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers

By Daniel Kelly
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws pass in Monday Night Football
News

Ahead of Jets-Broncos Matchup, What's Wrong With Russell Wilson?

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams puts pressure on Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
News

Jets Pound Packers at Lambeau Field, Win Third Game in a Row

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh celebrates touchdown
News

Jets Needs to Continue to Be Aggressive Against Packers

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
News

Zach Wilson Has Opportunity to Defeat His Idol in Green Bay on Sunday

By Max Goodman
New York Jets coaches Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
News

Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

By Max Goodman
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers warming up
News

Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers

By Daniel Kelly