NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

Are the Jets for real?

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022.

The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any venue. The victories over Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Miami were cases of this team taking advantage of their opponent's quarterback situation, dominating in the fourth quarter.

That's nothing to scoff at, though. This team would've lost those types of games in previous years. They're showing this team is different, a franchise ascending from mediocrity to a new level of competitiveness.

Still, by winning four of their first six games, the Jets find themselves in a position that they haven't been in for quite some time. They're in a spot where they can make some trades and decisions with a postseason bid in mind, rather than planning ahead for where they will pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

That in mind, ESPN's NFL insider Dan Graziano pitched a trade for the Jets (as well as the Giants, another team that's exceeding expectations to begin the season). It just so happens both involve the Jets.

Will these squads that call East Rutherford home make either of these deals?

Jets



They've been so beaten up at the tackle positions, I think that's the position they'd look to address if any. (The Jets actually have a pretty strong roster overall.) I'd at least call the Texans to see what they're thinking about Laremy Tunsil. They restructured his contract this year and would take on a bunch of dead money if they moved him, but if he's not in their long-term plans, it's not out of the question the right offer could pry him away.



Giants



I don't think the Giants have the cap space to make a big deadline move. And while the 5-1 start is wonderful, I think any honest look at where the franchise is in its rebuilding process would tell you the Giants shouldn't be trading away draft picks. They still don't know if they're going to be in the quarterback market next offseason, for goodness' sake. My suggested move for them was going to be to trade for Robbie Anderson, but while I was typing that up he got traded to the Cardinals. Wide receiver is the big need, so maybe call the Jets about Denzel Mims? He's making about $1.1 million this year and about $1.35 million next year and none of it's guaranteed. He just turned 25. Could be worth a shot.



Dan Graziano

The Jets are missing Mekhi Becton and George Fant, but recently got Duane Brown back from injured reserve. Rookie Max Mitchell is poised to come back from his own knee injury at some point this season as well.

As much as Alijah Vera-Tucker has done a remarkable job shifting from position to position on the offensive line, it would be nice to add a sure thing at tackle, keeping AVT at guard. The question is how much would the Jets be willing to spend to reel in yet another starting tackle after all the investments they've already made at the position.

Tunsil is a two-time Pro Bowler. He's durable and has plenty of experience, including three years in the AFC East with the Dolphins early in his career.

Meanwhile, New York has had Denzel Mims on the sidelines inactive for every game so far this season. There's just no spot for him right now. If someone gets hurt, he can slide in, but New York's wide receiver room has been healthy and productive all year. Like Graziano wrote, could be worth a shot for the Giants to call the Jets about Mims and see if they're willing to cut him loose.

Remember, Mims requested a trade not too long ago...

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.