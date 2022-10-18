Jets' Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers

The Jets handed it to the Packers at Lambeau Field on a brisk autumn Sunday under cloudy grey skies.

It wasn't just a win, it was a brutal display of power at the line of scrimmage, in the trenches.

New York punished Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nobody was more dominant or more punishing than Jets' defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

He turned in one of the most, if not the most, dominant performance I've seen from a DT in 40 years.

Williams was more than a handful for the Packers' interior offensive line. He took over the game from his position.

Green Bay responded by double teaming him on multiple occasions, and at one point in the 4th quarter, I spotted him being triple teamed!

The double teams didn't stop him as he came off one such effort and blew up Rodgers as he threw.

With 6:36 left in the 3rd quarter, Williams split the center and the guard like two bowling pins to sack Rodgers. He was just downright unstoppable muscling his way into the pocket. He didn't get to Rodgers on every play, but he certainly got to him enough.

On the stat sheet for the day, Williams logged 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 sacks, 3 QB hits and 2 tackles for a loss, but that doesn't tell the half of it. He even forced a fumble on one of those QB hits in the first quarter.

It was something that you had to see for yourself.

There were two times Williams literally bullied the guard right back into Rodgers face and collapsed the pocket in the process.

You would have thought instead of it being a football game in the middle of October, it was a hockey game at an outdoor rink in January the way Williams was putting those Green Bay guards on skates.

He was active, energetic and flat-out bullish. He was playing more inspired than I've seen him play during his time in New York. He was just as dominating against the run coming off blocks and making physical tackles at or near the line of scrimmage.

Williams slipped through the inside gap on one running play and blew up the back for a big loss.

He just would not be denied and he wasn't walking out of the hallowed grounds of football immortality without anything less than a win for his team.

Williams finest hour wasn't limited to just defense either. He even got into the act on special teams!

At the start of the 2nd quarter Green Bay was attempting to break a scoreless tie.

Packers' kicker Mason Crosby swung his right foot through the football being held on the green turf as it started ascending into the air...

Just then a big green glove came into the picture and tipped the kick at the line of scrimmage before it had a chance to get airborne and fly towards the fluorescent yellow goal posts.

It was WIlliams' hand in that green glove that blocked the kick!

It was a fun game to watch, if you are a Jets fan and the look of dismay on Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur's face said it all if you are a Packers' fan.

However, nobody had more fun than Quinnen Williams, who is forcefully becoming one of the most feared and dominant interior defensive linemen in the game today.

