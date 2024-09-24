NFL Legend and Former Jets QB Brett Favre Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease
There was a bombshell revelation on Tuesday when former New York Jets quarterback and NFL legend Brett Favre announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
This came during his opening statement at a congressional hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee as the Hall of Famer testified regarding his potential misuse of taxpayer money that stemmed from being paid for speaking appearances by the state of Mississippi from the pool of federal welfare funds.
Favre also has been accused of improperly using political connections with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to funnel Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to his alma mater of the University of Southern Mississippi so that their volleyball program, where his daughter also played, could get a new facility.
The NFL legend was never accused of a crime or charged with one, and Favre's lawyer maintains he did nothing wrong because he never knew where the money was coming from, per NBC News.
Favre was discussing the funds that were sent his way in front of the house committee on Tuesday, as well as the defunct drug company called Prevacus who was backed by the star quarterback.
Favre was the top investor in this company, trying to secure funds from state officials which ultimately resulted in $2 million worth of TANF funds being given to Prevacus.
Founder Jacob VanLandingham pleaded guilty to wire fraud this past July after admitting he used Mississippi welfare money to pay off his debts that also included gambling losses.
"Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others. As I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me — I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's — this is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use," Favre said as part of his statement to the committee.
Parkinson's causes deterioration in the brain and affects motor skills, something he believes is a direct result from playing football and suffering what he believes to be "thousands" of concussions.
Favre spent one season with the Jets in 2008-09 when the Green Bay Packers traded him following prolonged drama regarding his retirement.
Coming off a 4-12 record the year prior, the Hall of Famer delivered a nine-win season for New York. That wasn't good enough to get them into the playoffs, though, since the team lost four out of their last five games after beginning the year 8-3.
Favre made the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and a league-leading 22 interceptions. It was later revealed he had torn the biceps tendon in his right shoulder during their 11th game which could have caused his decline in play.
He later told the Jets he was going to retire, getting released in February 2009 before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in August of that same year.
Favre later retired for good after the 2010-11 season, finishing his career with a Super Bowl championship, three MVP awards, three first-team All-Pro honors, 11 Pro Bowl selections and a Hall of Fame induction in 2016.
At the time of his retirement, he was the NFL leader in passing yards (71,838), passing touchdowns (508), and quarterback wins (186), and still holds the record for interceptions (336).