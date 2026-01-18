Jets Linked To Packers QB After Failed Justin Fields Experiment

The New York Jets took a risk at quarterback last year by cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields to replace him.

While cutting ties with Rodgers might have been the right move, signing Fields turned out to be a disaster. Fields struggled throughout the first half of the season before being benched down the stretch.

As a result, the Jets are going to need to add a quarterback this offseason. At pick No. 2, there aren't likely to be any top quarterback prospects on the board, considering Dante Moore announced he was returning to Oregon for another season. Still, the Jets have a few solid options.

Jets Wire's Justin Melo recently suggested the Jets could pursue Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis in free agency to fill the massive hole at quarterback.

Malik Willis would be an upgrade at QB for the Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The New York Jets will enter the offseason searching for a new starting quarterback. Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent (and veteran backup), and the expectation is that Justin Fields will be released from his contract," Melo wrote. "Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn will be tasked with acquiring at least one quarterback.

"Malik Willis is the most intriguing free agent quarterback and he'll almost certainly leave Green Bay for an opportunity to compete to start. Willis completed nearly 86% of his passing attempts in four games this season, with 422 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's a high-upside option."

Willis has been solid as a backup quarterback for the last few seasons, but there's a chance he earns a starting job this offseason. At the very least, he should be able to earn himself a quarterback competition with a team like the Jets.

He would be an upgrade over Fields, but his style of play isn't starkly different. This would allow the Jets to keep their run heavy offensive scheme and playbook rather than having to reinvent the entire offense around an immobile quarterback. The fit makes plenty of sense if Willis wants to move on from the Packers.

