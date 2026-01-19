Jets Skip Arvell Reese In Intriguing New Mock Draft

While the 2025 season wasn't kind to the New York Jets, there is one silver lining: the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

The Jets will have a chance to add an elite talent to the franchise. For a bit, it seemed like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore would be in the mix for the No. 2 pick, but he opted to stay in school. That completely opens things up for the Jets. Fernando Mendoza is likely to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. If that happens, the Jets will be able to add any of the top non-quarterback prospects they want. If the Raiders surprise and don't pick Mendoza, then the Jets could. A win-win.

Since Moore decided to stay at Oregon, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has been consistently speculated about as an option for the Jets. Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness floated a different name in a mock draft on Monday: David Bailey of Texas Tech.

The Jets will add an intriguing piece

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech," McGuinness wrote. "The news that quarterback Dante Moore is staying at Oregon for another season is a blow to the Jets, who could have either selected him at No. 2 overall or traded the pick for serious draft capital.

"With Moore off the board, the most logical route would be to target one of the top defensive players in the draft. Bailey's 81 quarterback pressures in 2025 led all FBS edge defenders, and while he's not as refined a prospect as Penn State’s Abdul Carter was last year, he is more than good enough as a pass rusher to be worthy of a top-five selection."

Bailey played in 14 games for Texas Tech in 2025 and had 14 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 total tackles for a loss. Overall, he had 52 tackles.

If the Jets want a pure pass rusher, you can't go wrong with Bailey. Reese is viewed more as a hybrid linebacker who can do a bit of everything. Bailey is someone you plug into the defense to simply go after the quarterback. Either would be a good pick, just depending on what the Jets are looking for. If they want a pure pass rusher, go with Bailey. Either way, the Jets have a chance to add an elite talent.

