Prominent Analyst Has New York Jets Landing Dream Prospect in NFL Draft
The New York Jets are clearly interested in taking an offensive weapon with their first round pick.
Based on the comments made by general manager Joe Douglas, it seems like they would be comfortable taking tight end Brock Bowers.
However, if they do go that route, there would undoubtedly be a section of fans upset that they decided not to take one of the best offensive tackles in a class full of great options.
As the days crept closer to the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, there started to be some whispers that the Jets were potentially looking to trade up and give themselves an opportunity to take one of the best three wide receivers in this class.
That decision was made a whole lot harder based on the positive comments made by all three of them when asked about the possibility of playing for New York.
But, in the final mock draft put out by prominent NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah, the Jets wouldn't have to trade up to land one of their dream candidates as he has University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze falling to them at 10.
If that happens, this would be a huge development for New York.
It was previously thought they wouldn't have an opportunity to take one of the top three guys without giving up more assets and draft capital to get a higher pick.
While Bowers could turn into a great player at his position, wide receiver is much more valuable in the NFL, and Odunze has a chance to be special.
There will certainly still be a faction of the fanbase who are going to upset if they don't add an offensive lineman, but if they do take a skill position player, it would be much easier to rationalize if they are able to land someone like Odunze with their 10th pick.
Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Jeremiah is extremely plugged in with NFL teams having been a former scout for multiple teams.