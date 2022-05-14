ESPN's Robert Griffin III: 'Stacked' Jets Need to Win 10 Games This Season

Check out this bold statement from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III regarding the Jets and their rebuilding roster.

The Jets got better this offseason.

There's no question about that.

But did they do enough to contend and end their postseason drought?

One former quarterback, and current NFL analyst, is all-in on this Jets team after their eventful offseason.

ESPN's Robert Griffin III had this to say on NFL Live this week:

The Jets, I think they have to win 10 games. That's the bottom line. It's time. The fans deserve it. GM Joe Douglas has put an offense together for Zach Wilson that features Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis at wide receiver. Then you bring in C.J. Uzomah and you also have Tyler Conklin at tight end, this roster is stacked offensively. When you look at them defensively, you bring in Jermaine Johnson and you partner him with Carl Lawson coming off injury and Quinnen Williams, Mr. 'Bless You, Thank You' himself, and you bring in Sauce Gardner and you get Jordan Whitehead from the Bucs. I just look at the Jets and say they've done a great job and they just need Zach Wilson to get out of the flight simulator. They're ready for takeoff and he's got to get in the jet, be the pilot and be the sole reason they win at least three to four games this year. I think it's doable. It's not the end of the world if they don't win 10 games, but I think they certainly can this year.

10 wins?!

That's more than Gang Green has had in a single season since 2015. New York has a total of six wins in their last two seasons combined.

Even if RG3's take is a bold one, the former QB does made some good points. This team made a slew of upgrades on both sides of the ball over the last few months and if Zach Wilson can take enough of a step forward in his sophomore season, utilizing the weapons around him, this team could surprise a lot of people in 2022. Key contributors will need to stay healthy, too.

Looking at New York's challenging schedule, the Jets have to be careful not to start slow. Otherwise, they'll be in for a long year.

Not only do the Jets face all four teams in the AFC North to start the year, but they travel to Green Bay and Denver, all before Week 8.

Their schedule gets a little easier from there, but in order to win 10 games, they will need to be far more competitive in their division. New York hasn't won a single game in the AFC East since 2019.

Here's the clip from NFL Live, if you want to watch the segment with Griffin and his hot take:

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.