Jets 'Very Interested' in Signing These Veteran Defenders in Free Agency

After bolstering their secondary and defensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets are in the market for more defensive reinforcements in free agency.

New York is "very interested" in signing both defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Kwon Alexander, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Both veteran defenders have met with New York this offseason. Ogunjobi was recently at Jets camp, spending two days this week with New York, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Alexander met with the team last month, according to a separate report from Schefter.

Considering the Jets said goodbye to tackle Foley Fatukasi this offseason, Ogunjobi would be a solid fit. The former third-round pick had a career year in Cincinnati this past season, racking up seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits, starting 16 games.

Earlier this offseason, Ogunjobi signed a three-year deal with the Bears, but ended up failing his physical, returning to free agency.

Meanwhile, Alexander has a connection with Jets head coach Robert Saleh after their time together in San Francisco a few years ago. The linebacker is set to play his eighth season after setting a career high in 2021 with 3.5 sacks over 12 games in a Saints uniform.

Just because the Jets are interested, doesn't mean Gang Green can snag both these contributors, though. Surely other teams are monitoring their availability and it'll depend on what New York offers going forward.

Either way, don't be surprised if the Jets are active in bolstering their roster with veterans that are still available on the free agent market. Seeking to play meaningful games this December, these are the types of signings that can push this team closer to contention.

