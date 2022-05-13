Skip to main content

Jets to Open 2022 Season With Historic Stretch

New York will open the 2022 NFL season by facing each of the four teams in the AFC North.

The Jets will begin the regular season later this year with a four-game gauntlet against the AFC North.

New York begins their campaign by hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. 

The following Sunday, New York will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 2.

From there, Gang Green returns to MetLife Stadium where they'll host the Cincinnati Bengals (a team they upset in that building a year ago). 

Then, New York hits the road for Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

If you're thinking this is a unique way to start the season, you're right. As pointed out by ESPN's Rich Cimini, this is the first time since the 1970 merger where the Jets have played four straight games against teams in the same division (not counting the AFC East).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In the Jets' official release of their schedule, the team added that this will be the first time since 2002, when divisions were realigned, that the Jets faced every team in a division in consecutive weeks. That year, New York opened their slate of games against the Bills, Patriots and Dolphins. 

This four-game stretch is rare and also challenging. New York will be starting the season against quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow, an immediate test for their upgraded secondary. 

It doesn't get any easier for the Jets from there either. After hosting the Dolphins in Week 5, New York is scheduled to travel to Green Bay and Denver in back-to-back weeks, facing quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson smiles during pregame workout
News

Jets 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Details Revealed

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi with New Orleans Saints LB Kwon Alexander
News

Jets 'Very Interested' in Signing These Veteran Defenders in Free Agency

By Max GoodmanMay 11, 2022
New York Jets RB Breece Hall with QB Zach Wilson
News

Breece Hall Understands That He Can Help Zach Wilson Right Away

By Max GoodmanMay 11, 2022
Iowa State RB Breece Hall escapes tackle
News

Why Breece Hall Is Excited to Share Load in Jets' Running Back Room

By Max GoodmanMay 11, 2022
Iowa State RB Breece Hall scores touchdown
News

What Will Breece Hall Mean to the Jets?

By Daniel KellyMay 10, 2022
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt tries to make tackle
News

Three Players the Jets Will Regret Not Drafting

By Daniel KellyMay 9, 2022
New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Mike White
News

One Thing the Jets Could Not Fix in the Draft

By Daniel KellyMay 8, 2022
NC State RB Zonovan Knight running
News

Ranking the Jets UDFA's Chances of Making the Roster

By Max SchneiderMay 7, 2022