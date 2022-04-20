Jets in Position to Pounce as Deebo Samuel Requests Trade From 49ers

The Jets are on a mission to add a top wide receiver this offseason.

New York tried to trade for Tyreek Hill, falling short as the Chiefs sent the speedster to the Dolphins. Gang Green checked in on Calvin Ridley and Amari Cooper. They've been monitoring the situation with other big-name wideouts ever since.

Now, another top-tier playmaker is seemingly up for grabs.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington dropped the latest bombshell of this wild offseason in the NFL on Wednesday, revealing that San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade.

That doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be on the move this offseason. That said, it's the type of news that general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets have been waiting for.

When New York missed out on Hill, Douglas told reporters that his team is going to be ready to strike and be aggressive on the trade market the next time a top wideout becomes available. With Samuel requesting a trade, this is more than just a rumor. San Francisco may very well be forced to move their star wideout over the next few weeks or months.

With the draft capital and financial flexibility the Jets have, New York is instantly a top candidate to trade for Samuel. They offered a slew of picks to Kansas City for Hill and were prepared to pay him, too.

Remember, the 49ers don't have a pick in this year's NFL draft until the very end of the second round. The Jets pick four times before then. New York could present the 49ers an offer they simply can't refuse, bringing in a proven commodity to take this offense to the next level.

Sure, the Jets could grab a wideout with the No. 10 overall selection, not needing to trade away other picks while saving their cash. But adding a player like Samuel is hard to pass up on. He's a threat in so many ways, a player that would help quarterback Zach Wilson excel in his second season in green and white, bringing this team closer to contention.

Even if the Jets are interested and Samuel is truly available, there are no guarantees. Other teams will be eager to add the former second-round pick to their offense as well.

Samuel was practically unstoppable in 2021, racking up a career-high 1,405 receiving yards on 77 catches over 16 games. He added 365 rushing yards on 59 carries, totaling 14 touchdowns (eight on the ground and six through the air).

The Jets will almost certainly be all-in on the All-Pro. Imagine adding Samuel to an offense with wideouts Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios, tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as well as running back Michael Carter.

It's just a matter of whether or not Douglas and his team can get a deal done.

