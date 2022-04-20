NFL Mock Draft: Jets Trade With Eagles, Philly Picks Top Cornerback 10th Overall

In this mock draft from The Athletic, New York snags a cornerback and wide receiver in the first round.

Another mock draft with the Jets trading back with the No. 10 pick.

In this mock, from The Athletic's Diante Lee, New York and the Eagles reach an agreement, allowing Philadelphia to jump up and grab a cornerback 10th overall.

Before we break this down, take a look at each of the picks involving the Jets in this first-round mock, with some of Lee's analysis.

4. New York Jets – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Jets are all-in on their youth movement and player development — only Detroit gave its rookies more snaps in 2021. Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Quinnen Williams are New York’s anchors in the trenches, and now the franchise needs difference-making talent on the perimeter. Landing one of the two best corners in the draft addresses a key need on Robert Saleh’s defense. Saleh’s scheme has been more zone-heavy — dating to his time with the San Francisco 49ers — but acquiring a lockdown corner allows the defense to help coverage defenders in the seams and middle of the field. — Lee 10. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with N.Y. Jets) – Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback, LSU SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC With no reaching for receivers on the immediate horizon, the Jets can feel comfortable with whichever of the top five playmakers are available in the teens. Philadelphia makes a good trade partner here, trying to jump in front of Minnesota for the next-best cornerback, Derek Stingley, Jr. The pairing of Darius Slay and Stingley helps Philadelphia transition out of playing as much soft zone coverage, and Stingley can develop under the tutelage of a premier press-man defensive back. Philadelphia still holds pick No. 15 after the trade. 18. New York Jets (via trade with Eagles) – Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK The gambit of trading back to the late teens pays off for the Jets, with Jameson Williams and Garrett Wilson still available. In my eyes, Williams is the better prospect, health permitting. But given the disaster that was the Jets’ receiving corps last season, I figure that New York’s brass is more interested in bringing in a playmaker it knows will be cleared to play in Week 1.

This isn't the first time the Jets have traded back with the Eagles in a mock draft these last few weeks. Check out this mock where New York sends the No. 10 pick to Philly, allowing the Eagles to pick a quarterback:

NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Eagles Deal With Jets, Pick Malik Willis 10th Overall

New York also traded with the Eagles in the first round of Blake Pace's seven-round mock, published a few days ago here on Jets Country:

2022 NFL Draft: Jets Trade Back in First, Surround Zach Wilson With Weapons in 7-Round Mock

What makes this a successful trade for Gang Green is they're still able to snag a top-ranked receiver in the first round, a player that they may very well select with the No. 10 pick if they hold on to their second first-rounder.

Lee doesn't specify what the Jets get back, other than the 18th overall selection. Regardless, it's more draft capital that New York would be getting, the perfect scenario as they still end up with a talented asset a few picks later in the first round of this year's draft.

It's worth noting that when the Jets pick Ahmad Gardner fourth in this mock, New York is passing on offensive linemen Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal along with EDGE Travon Walker and safety Kyle Hamilton. With that much talent on the board, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and the entire organization must be in love with Gardner, evaluating him as a true shutdown corner at the next level.

If you're curious, Lee has Aidan Hutchinson going to the Jaguars first overall, Kayvon Thibodeaux heading to the Lions second and Charles Cross picked by the Texans third.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.