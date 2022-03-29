Jets' Joe Douglas Ready to Strike Next Time Top Wide Receiver Is Available

For the rest of the offseason, New York will be aggressive, but not reckless, per Joe Douglas.

After the Jets fell short in their pursuit of Tyreek Hill last week, watching helplessly as the playmaker chose the Dolphins, rumors continue to swirl about New York's desire to trade for a star receiver.

Could the Jets trade for DK Metcalf of the Seahawks? What about A.J. Brown from the Titans? 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel even had his name pop up in connection to the Jets this week.

Until any of those three teams—or any other team for that matter—makes a star wideout available, these are nothing more than rumors.

That's exactly what general manager Joe Douglas told reporters on Tuesday. With Hill, New York didn't anticipate Kansas City making the speedster available for a trade. When he was officially on the block, the Jets were ready to pounce, making a solid offer.

Douglas said Tuesday that even if he is confident in his club's current wide receiver room, next time another Hill-like situation comes about, they'll take a similar approach.

"If the opportunity is right and the price is right, we're going to strike," Douglas said.

New York has made improvements across their roster this offseason. The offensive line got better with the addition of Laken Tomlinson, bringing in two studs at tight end (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin) should have an immediate impact and the secondary received a boost with corner D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead.

It's crystal clear that the Jets want to add another weapon to their receiver room for quarterback Zach Wilson to work with, though. After all, New York checked in regarding Calvin Ridley before his suspension and pursued Amari Cooper before he was dealt from Dallas to Cleveland.

Douglas added Tuesday that he wants to find a balance between aggressiveness and recklessness this offseason. That's part of the reason why New York didn't make a cannonball-type splash in free agency. Sure, New York would've loved to add the best available free agents, but certain assets would've stripped this organization of their financial flexibility.

Who knows who else will suddenly be on the trading block later in the offseason, leading up to the NFL draft. Odds are the Jets will be checking in if any teams do decide to dangle their top-notch receivers on the open market.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman)