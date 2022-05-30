Should the Jets Draft Bryce Young Next Year?

This former Jets scout says the Jets must replace Zach Wilson in the 2023 NFL Draft, but doesn't think Bryce Young is the answer.

Does Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson have what it takes?

That is the top question in New York heading into the 2022 NFL season.

As a former Jets’ scout, my answer to that question is a resounding no and it has been no since before the Jets selected Wilson.

I do not believe Wilson has what it takes for all of my aforementioned well-documented reasons.

This is why I am already out scouting who New York should and should not select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is never too early to start evaluating, as projecting college talent is a year round process.

This week, my attention has turned towards Alabama QB Bryce Young, who is regarded nationally as being a top QB prospect.

There is talk out there that he and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud could even go one-two in the first-round of next year’s draft.

After evaluating Stroud, I am going to squash the first-round chatter out there stirring around about Young.

Stroud is a first-round talent, but Young is not.

I was not at impressed with him on 2021 game film.

In 2020, QB Mac Jones came out of the same school Young is playing for, and there is no comparison between the two.

Jones looked like a QB, whereas Young looks like an athlete trying to play QB.

Jones showed excellent downfield ball placement, whereas Young’s passes are all over the road way too often. Young makes it difficult for his receivers to pick up yardage after the catch.

I really liked what I saw Jones do on his Alabama game film, but I do not like what i saw in the performance of Young when I watch him.

I projected Jones to New England pre-draft first-round (documented), but I am not giving a projection along those lines for Young.

If Wilson goes sideways for the Jets in the upcoming season, it remains to be seen how the team would respond. New York could stick with Wilson for a third season like they did with their former QB Sam Darnold, they could outright replace Wilson or they could draft Wilson’s replacement and let the two of them duke it out.

However, even if the Jets were to draft a QB, Young does not look like a fit .

Yes, Young did put up huge numbers for the Crimson Tide last season against a high level of competition (which is what everyone points to). However, Young just looks like one of these classic highly productive college QB’s who just does not project well to the next level.

