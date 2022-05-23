Should the Jets Draft QB C.J. Stroud Next Year?

This former Jets scout thinks New York should move on from Zach Wilson and consider picking this generational talent in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A lot will happen between today and the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.

However, as it stands now Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is showing a lot of promise to be one of the top headliners.

Stroud is coming off a phenomenal red-shirt freshman year for the Buckeyes, and odds are, if he is able to duplicate what he did last season, he will go top five.

Teams like the Seahawks, Lions, Giants, Commanders, Vikings, and possibly the Cardinals could be standing in line clamoring for Stroud.

Could the Jets be standing there too doing everything they can do to select Stroud?

As a former Jets’ scout, I believe it is very possible.

As I wrote recently, I don’t see the Jets winning more than five games if QB Zach Wilson starts the entire season.

If that were to happen, the probability of the Jets cleaning house and starting over is high.

This is New York. There is no excuse to camp out with losing records.

Former Jets’ QB Sam Darnold found this out the hard way. He was the face of the franchise, after being selected third overall in the 2018 draft, but three losing seasons later, he was shown the door.

If the Jets turn in yet another dismal season, and they were to clean house, it is entirely possible the new general manager would want to handpick their own QB.

Although I am not a huge fan of using 2021 college game film to project into the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud sure does look like a franchise QB.

Stroud shows tremendous maturity in the pocket for any age. His first love was basketball, and it shows. Stroud runs a football offense with the mentality of a point guard. Stroud is downfield minded and brings an even-kneeled and consistent rhythm and tempo to an offense.

My nickname for Stroud is, “The Machine.”

Time after time…

Stroud stands tall in the pocket and delivers the ball like he is a human JUGS machine.

