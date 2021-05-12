Veteran WR Tavon Austin Works Out With Jets

The Jets worked out veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Austin, a free agent, has played in eight seasons in the NFL. A former first-rounder—the No. 8 overall pick by the Rams in 2013—Austin played with the Green Bay Packers in four games last season.

According to Rapoport, Austin's workout at the Jets' facility "went well."

The wide receiver has racked up 2,026 receiving yards on 220 receptions in 100 career games. His best season came in 2016 when Austin hauled in 509 receiving yards—a career high—in 15 games.

He played for two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys—before joining the Packers in 2020—after spending the first five years of his career within the Rams organization.

Austin, 31, also has experience providing some explosiveness in the kick return game. The West Virginia product returned a punt for a score in each of his first three NFL seasons, racking up 1,480 on 188 punt returns in his career.

The Jets have bolstered their offense quite a bit this offseason, adding weapons and playmakers in both the NFL draft and free agency.

It started with wideouts Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency. Davis was a top option on the free-agent market, a stud that believes he can be a No. 1 option in green and white for years to come.

Then, after drafting quarterback Zach Wilson second overall, Gang Green added three additional offensive prospects. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter were each added by general manager Joe Douglas and his team from the first round through the fourth.

Austin could be a good fit in Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur's offense, providing some experience and mentorship in a wide receiver room that hosts a handful of young players. Moore and second-year receiver Denzel Mims can certainly benefit from veterans around them.

