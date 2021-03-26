Corey Davis Is Certain He Can Be the Jets' No. 1 Wide Receiver

After signing a three-year deal with the Jets in free agency, wide receiver Corey Davis has no doubts about what kind of role he'll have in green and white.

"I do consider myself a wide receiver one," Davis told reporters earlier this week in his first presser with the Jets. "Just in my ability to get open, my speed, separation, releases. I feel like I could do it all."

Clearly the Jets feel the same way about the wideout. New York spent $37.5 million to secure one of the top playmakers on the market.

Davis is coming off his best season in the NFL, a year in which the former first-rounder racked up 984 receiving yards over 14 games played. The Western Michigan product also had five touchdowns in 2020, hauling in 65 total receptions on 92 targets.

The 26-year-old has faith that he's capable of becoming a 1,000-yard receiver in this league, something he hasn't accomplished over his first four seasons in the NFL.

"It's just the durability and availability," Davis explained. "I gotta make sure that I'm healthy and come in ready to go. The biggest thing is just staying healthy so I'm able to play a full season, because if I do that, I like my chances."

Asked on Tuesday how he's improved as a wideout since breaking into the league in 2017, Davis said he's a better receiver in "every aspect" of his game.

"Catching, running, routes, separation, releases, just being able to get open in general," he explained. "I feel like I've come a long way and honestly, I feel like I still have a long way to go, but I'm happy with the progress and as long as we can keep getting better and keep going up that's a win."

New York's quarterback will obviously play a major role in Davis' success with Gang Green. While the situation under center is still up in the air, Davis mentioned that he expects to be catching passes from Sam Darnold when the season begins this fall.

“The situation, it is what it is," Davis told reporters. "Obviously I’m coming in with my understand that Sam is the guy. That doesn’t scare me away at all. I’ve seen Sam do great things and I have all the belief in him."

Jets' Corey Davis Signed in New York With Understanding That Sam Darnold Will Be at Quarterback

It's still possible that New York could change plans based on their ongoing evaluations and draft a quarterback in the first round of next month's draft. That'll also depend on whether or not they have any tempting trade offers on the table for Darnold over the next several weeks.

Either way, Davis is poised to blossom into even more of a weapon on offense than he was in Tennessee. Mix his presence on the outside with second-year wideout Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole (who the Jets also signed in free agency) and slot receiver Jamison Crowder, and this offense can take a big step in the right direction this season.

