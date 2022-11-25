What Corey Davis' Return From Injury Means For Jets

Mike White starting over Zach Wilson at quarterback won't be the only change the Jets make on offense this week.

New York's veteran wide receiver Corey Davis will return to the starting lineup, playing in his first game since Week 7 due to a knee injury.

Davis was a full participant in practice all week before coming off the injury report on Friday.

Asked what Davis' return means for New York on offense, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that it's a "big" boost.

"Just the professionalism, the detail, the walkthrough, the deliberateness at which he goes about every rep. Such a high regard for Corey and his professional manner," Saleh said on Friday. "Him lining up, getting other people lined up, there’s a calm with him in the huddle because we are young at that receiver spot. So, when he’s in there and he’s kind of directing traffic and he’s talking to people. The way he practices and the effort, I know from a stat standpoint, fantasy-wise, you may look at it and say, ‘Well, he’s not doing much,’ but he’s by far one of our more productive receivers just because of what he does not just on the field, but off the field. Also, in the run game and all the different things he does."

Before he injured his knee during New York's win over the Broncos in Week 7, Davis had 351 receiving yards on 19 catches with two touchdowns. Last season, his first campaign with Gang Green, Davis had 492 receiving yards on 34 receptions.

His return comes at a great time. With White taking over for Wilson (who was benched) against the Bears, the backup quarterback will benefit from a reliable target in the passing game.

As for how Davis impacts the rest of New York's wide receiver room, Saleh said that he anticipates Denzel Mims being active against Chicago. Mims has ascended into a bigger role during Davis' absence.

"There’s still a role. He’s earned that role," Saleh said of Mims. "So, hopefully he continues to get some opportunities, but Corey rolls back as the number one."

