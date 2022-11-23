Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is Still 'Future of Franchise' Despite Being Benched

After announcing that Zach Wilson won't be active against the Bears this week, benched after his putrid performance against the Patriots on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a long-term endorsement for his quarterback.

"Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "I know that's going to be the narrative, I know that's what everybody wants to shout out. It's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure that Zach gets back on the football field at some point this year. When that is, I'll make that decision. I'm going to take it day-to-day. The biggest thing with Zach is the young man needs a reset."

By sitting Wilson this week, Saleh hopes that the quarterback can look inward and hone in on his fundamentals, focusing on how he can reconnect with the parts of his game that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson threw for 77 yards on Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots, a game in which the Jets had a grand total of two yards on offense in the second half. New York's elite defense gave this team ample opportunities to come away with the victory in New England, but Wilson and the offense held them back.

On the season, since Wilson returned from his preseason knee surgery, the sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He has a 72.6 passer rating, 33rd among quarterbacks this season. His completion percentage this year is the exact same number he posted in 2021 (55.6 percent), one example of how the young quarterback has failed to take a step forward under center, stagnant in his development.

New York's issues on offense don't fall solely on the quarterback, though. Saleh walked through the entire offense once again on Wednesday, insisting that everyone—from coaches to running backs, receivers and members of the offensive line—need to improve. While all those other players continue to strive to bring the best out of this scuffling offense, Saleh believes the 23-year-old can reset physically and mentally in a low-stakes environment. Had Wilson started on Sunday, trying to work through his issues in a game, his situation would have continued to deteriorate.

"Is it a small step back? Absolutely," Saleh added. "But do I think it's going to be a great leap forward when he does get a chance to reset himself? Absolutely. This is not putting a nail in his coffin."

To put it another way, Saleh likened Wilson's current ordeal to a slingshot. Sometimes you need to pull somebody back so they can take off when you let go.

"I think he just needs to reset to get those things fixed," Saleh said. "We haven't wavered in our belief that he's going to be the future of this franchise. We have not. I have every intent to get him back on the football field at some point."

In the meantime, Wilson will watch as Mike White starts under center against the Bears on Sunday. Veteran Joe Flacco will be New York's backup. At 6-4, New York still has a solid chance to end their 11-year playoff drought this winter.

