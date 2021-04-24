The 'Sky is the Limit' For the Jets' Defensive Line

Addressing the media for the first time since free agency, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the newest additions to New York's defense.

Saleh smiled.

"It's a cool start, that's for sure," the head coach said. "Getting Carl Lawson obviously, and adding him with Sheldon Rankins, and then adding those two with Vinny Curry also. And getting them adding into Quinnen [Williams], and John Franklin-Myers, and Foley [Fatukasi] and [Nathan Shepherd]. And obviously there’s a couple of rookies and players that are also here. It’s a cool group. It’s a really good start and it’s got a chance to be pretty, pretty disruptive. And we’re excited to get on the grass and work with them."

The biggest name of the bunch is Lawson, a top edge rusher in free agency this offseason who agreed to a massive three-year deal to don green and white.

Adding veterans like Rankins and Curry, to go along with those other names Saleh mentioned, is more ammunition for a unit that's on the rise.

"I think the sky is the limit," Curry said when speaking to reporters last week. "I think once we all get around each other get a feel for each other, man, I think we've got the potential to really be a force upfront."

Rankins agreed.

"I feel like we're as talented as any defense in the league, and we'll continue to add more pieces and build this thing up," he said. "I think once it's time to really get rolling and play real football, I think we have the makings of something truly special."

New Jets Defenders Admire Quinnen Williams: 'He's a Beast'

A two-win team isn't going to transition seamlessly into contention after one offseason. All parties involved have recognized this offseason that this rebuild will take time and it won't be easy.

Specifically on the defensive side of the ball and up front, however, the Jets are already making moves to create one of the best pass rushes in the league. Factor in the potential of adding another edge rusher in the NFL draft next week, and as Curry said, the sky is truly the limit.

