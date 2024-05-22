Seven New York Jets Free Agents That Surprisingly Remain Unsigned
The New York Jets roster has gone under some serious change since last season. Some new names are around and some former favorites headed to free agency.
The first big wave of free agency came and went, but now there will be some more players finding homes as training camp nears.
Here are all of the former New York players from last season that still haven't found a home:
QB Trevor Siemian
Siemian started three games for the Jets last season and was ultimately forgettable during his time. It was clear that the team needed to go in a different direction for Aaron Rodger's backup and they opted for Tyrod Taylor.
WR Randall Cobb
Cobb hasn't officially retired, but it wouldn't be surprising if it were to happen soon. He spent a long time as Rodgers' top weapon, but his age has clearly taken a toll. He had just five catches on 17 targets last season.
OL Duane Brown, Connor McGovern, Billy Turner
New York retooled their offensive line, so it wasn't too surprising to not see any of these names return from last season. McGovern has been injured in each of the last two seasons, making it hard to tie their reins to him at the center. Olu Fashanu was drafted for the future of the tackle spot with both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses as improved options for 2024.
DL Perrion Winfrey, Al Woods
Winfrey played just one game for New York last year after playing 13 as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. He would likely find is way back as a member of the practice squad before signing immediately to an active roster. Woods is another player on retirement watch at 37 years old.
EDGE Carl Lawson, Ifeadi Odenigbo
The pass rush for the Jets will look a bit different this season with Lawson, Odenigo and Bryce Huff all on their ways out. The big addition of Haason Reddick should lighten the blow, though. The edge group could be even better this year after outperforming expectations a year ago.
LB Maalik Hall
Hall never found the field in New York and is now on the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL.
CB Javelin Guidry
Guidry bounced around to four different teams between 2022 and ending back with the Jets at the end of 2023. He hasn't played meaningful snaps since 2021 and is another player that will likely find a home on a practice squad somewhere.