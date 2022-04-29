Who Should the Jets Draft With the 38th Overall Pick?

Here are seven prospects that New York may target here in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After trading up to snag Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson on Thursday night, a third pick in the first round, the Jets enter Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with only two selections.

The 35th overall pick was a key piece in their trade with Tennessee to acquire the No. 26 overall pick, used to grab Johnson.

While the Jets also dealt their third-rounder (No. 69) to the Titans, they got a third-round pick back. They'll be on the clock at No. 101 as well on Friday night.

So, after taking a cornerback, wide receiver and pass rusher in the first round, where do the Jets go from here?

Asked late Thursday night if there are any players still available that he's excited about, Jets general manager Joe Douglas cracked a smile.

"Absolutely," he said.

Last year, New York struck gold with wideout Elijah Moore early in the second round, taking advantage of a player they evaluated as a first-rounder falling to their lap.

"We’re going to get together as a staff in the afternoon, kind of restack our board, take inventory of what’s out there and put a plan together for tomorrow night," Douglas added.

That in mind, here's a few players the Jets could target with their remaining second-rounder. Remember, this is a team that swears by the "best player available" philosophy. As much as they need help at certain positions, Douglas and his team can go a variety of different ways depending on what the other clubs do in front of them.

Who the New York Jets Could Pick at No. 38 in 2022 NFL Draft Will the New York Jets grab one of these seven prospects on Friday night when they're on the clock with the 38th overall selection in the second round? Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Another member of Georgia's defense that's headed to the NFL, Dean was considered a top-20 prospect in this year's draft class by many big-name analysts. Still available entering Round 2, New York could add Dean to a linebacker room with C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams. It's not the biggest need for New York, but it would be tough for head coach Robert Saleh to pass on a defender this talented. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK In Mike LaFleur's offense, adding another playmaker to the backfield to split time with Michael Carter would be ideal. Hall produced some eye-catching numbers in college, racking up 50 rushing touchdowns. Two of his three seasons at Iowa State featured 1,400-plus rushing yards. Travis Jones, DT, UConn Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Another defensive lineman after Johnson? Saleh certainly wouldn't be complaining. Jones would help bolster the interior, helping to fill the void left behind by Foley Fatukasi, who departed in free agency this offseason. READ: Why the Jets Should Draft UConn’s Travis Jones Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Speaking of the trenches, could the Jets grab an offensive lineman at No. 38? The Jets had a shot to pick Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal fourth overall and went another direction, perhaps a sign that they are comfortable with Mekhi Becton going forward. Raimann recently moved to the tackle spot, so he can grow once he makes the jump to the NFL, possibly a future replacement for George Fant. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Yes, the Jets signed Jordan Whitehead this offseason, bringing back Lamarcus Joyner, but odds are they aren't done addressing the back end of their secondary. With Marcus Maye gone, and question marks hanging over Ashtyn Davis, Pitre would provide more upside and versatility at the safety position. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports From one safety to another, Brisker is also still on the board. Similar to Pitre, he's versatile and has potential. In a division with Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and DeVante Parker, New York can't neglect their secondary. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Walker would also be a nice companion for Carter in Gang Green's running back room. He exploded for a career-high 1,636 rushing yards in 2021, scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground. This would be another case of surrounding Zach Wilson with a dynamic playmaker.

Other names to keep an eye on: Logan Hall, Perrion Winfrey, Christian Harris, Chad Muma

