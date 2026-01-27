Jets Offensive Coordinator Mess Explained

The New York Jets are going to have brand new offensive and defensive coordinators in 2026.

Steve Wilks was fired towards the end of the 2025 season. On the other hand, the expectation was that Tanner Engstrand would return. Reports have popped up left and right over the last few days indicating that Engstrand's role would shift, but nothing about not being with the franchise moving forward. That all changed on Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets fired Engstrand.

Now, three weeks after the season ended, the Jets need to fill the open defensive coordinator position and also now begin a full-scale search for the next offensive coordinator, while also meeting the standards of the Rooney Rule. So, what changed? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt took to X and broke it down.

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"There were some Jets coaches — including Tanner Engstrand — who were under the impression at the end of the season that Aaron Glenn would be bringing them back in their same roles in 2026, according to sources," Rosenblatt wrote. "Various coaches were told at the end of the season that they were free to explore other opportunities — though many still felt they were safe as of last week based on conversations they'd had with Glenn. At some point in the last week or so, multiple sources said they felt Glenn changed course on his original plan for the offseason. At the end of the week, various position coaches were fired — and at least a few of them were surprised at that happening.

"Conversations also started about Engstrand having his role adjusted and giving up play-calling so Glenn could bring in a veteran voice to lead the offensive operation, though he wasn't being fired. Engstrand would have remained as the OC, technically. Now, after some back and forth — and with the team openly pursuing Engstrand's replacement, Frank Reich at the top of their list, as [SNY's] Connor Hughes reported — Engstrand and the Jets have parted ways."

Now, it's still early. The end result could end up in New York's favor. Hughes reported that Glenn could end up being the one calling the plays on defense. He was good with the Detroit Lions as the team's defensive coordinator. That's part of the reason why he got the Jets job in the first place. Finding the partner is still important and that search is ongoing.

Hughes reported the interest in Reich. As reports have surfaced, it has been clear that someone coming in would be the new play caller on offense for the Jets, even if Engstrand stayed. So, at the end of the day, the Jets could end up with what they're looking for, even with the unexpected firing.

While this is the case, it's hard to look at the situation as anything other than a mess at this moment. The season ended weeks ago. Something must've changed, but now the Jets are filling two coordinator jobs as well as the other roles that opened up when a handful of guys were fired last week. Teams are hiring candidates left and right at this point and now the Jets are technically beginning a new search weeks in. It seems like an unforced error. Now, again, things can end up working out fine. But as of right now, it's odd and time to see how the team responds.

