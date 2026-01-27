Jets Coaching Rumors Heating Up After Surprise Firings

It certainly sounds like the New York Jets could have a new offensive play caller in the very near future.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Friday a handful of coaching changes for the Jets, including the fact that Tanner Engstrad's role is shifting for the team on offense and that he isn't currently expected to be the team's offensive play caller in 2026. On top of this, the Jets fired Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported on Sunday that a name to watch is Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

The Jets are looking around for a play caller

On Monday, Hughes followed up and reported that "things are progressing" between the Jets and Reich, while nothing is done.

"Things are progressing between the Jets [and] Frank Reich, per sources. We’ll see if New York can get it done. They’re trying," Hughes wrote. "Would be a big get for Aaron Glenn’s offensive staff. Reich won a Super Bowl as OC of the Eagles (2016-2017), although Doug Pederson called plays. Served as head coach of Colts (2018-2022) and Panthers (2023). Was with Stanford the last two years.

"The Jets do not plan on firing Tanner Engstrand, but his role with team will change. Sources close to Engstrand told SNY he does not expect to call plays in 2026, although he might maintain the 'OC' title. Sources expect Reich to take over as play caller."

After a difficult 2025 season, landing someone of Reich's caliber would be a big plus. The 2025 season was Aaron Glenn's first season as a head coach in the National Football League and clearly the team wanted to make changes on the staff, which led to the firings of the week. If the Jets want to turn things around, bringing in people who have been around the block and have had success — like Reich — that would be for the best. Reich is someone who has won a Super Bowl. You want people like that around.

