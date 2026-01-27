Jets Fallout After Surprise Tanner Engstrand Firing

The New York Jets are having a confusing offseason so far, to say the least.

New York's coaching staff is going to look pretty much completely different in 2026, outside of the head coach. Aaron Glenn was brought in last offseason along with general manager Darren Mougey. From there, the coaching staff was put together with Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator and Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator and then various assistant and coaching positions throughout the organization.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Wilks was fired during the season. On Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Jets were firing Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante, but Engstrand was expected to stick around.

The Jets are now looking for a new OC

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Since then, a handful of veteran coaches have been linked to the franchise as a potential play caller for 2026, including Frank Reich from SNY's Connor Hughes. Things shifted on Tuesday, though. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets and Engstrand were going their separate ways.

"The Jets are parting ways with OC Tanner Engstrand, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport reported on X.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt confirmed the report.

"The Jets are parting ways with OC Tanner Engstrand, per source," Rosenblatt wrote. "Jets had planned to change his role and strip him of play-calling — and were actively pursuing veteran coaches to replace him. Now the Jets will have to go through the Rooney Rule process to hire a new OC."

What a weird week. After going 3-14, you expect to see changes. But the way things have gone coaching-wise has been surprising. Arguably, it was the right move to keep Glenn for a bit of continuity, but turning around and firing everyone else, seems to be a bit backward. It was a bit surprising when reports pointed to Engstrand potentially keeping the offensive coordinator title in name, but seemingly giving up the biggest duty to someone else. It's even more surprising that just days later, things changed.

At this point, the Jets need to fill open offensive and defensive coordinator roles and all of the roles that were opened with all of firing. With the Jets openly looking to fill the offensive coordinator job, that now changes the process. The Jets need to follow the Rooney Rule process, as Rosenblatt noted.

If the Jets can still land someone like Reich, that would go a long way for the franchise, but now the process really begins.

More NFL: Jets’ Breece Hall Predicted to Sign With Super Bowl Team