Analyzing Lions 2024 Draft Picks: Brad Holmes Is New Howie Roseman
The Detroit Lions are drawing rave reviews for their six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brad Holmes was able to drastically upgrade the secondary with the selections of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
With the state of the roster being stable, Detroit's personnel department was even able to take chances on players that can develop over the next couple of seasons.
Since 2021, the Lions have been able to take chances on draft picks because the active roster has solid starters and depth at multiple positions.
With the secondary needing an overhaul, Holmes and Co. went about adding multiple defensive backs in free agency and in the draft.
Detroit's fourth-year general manager even drew comparisons to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman by Sports Illustrated.
According to The Ringer, who gave the Lions an "A" grade, "Arnold gives the team a plug-and-play starter and ball-hawking playmaker on the outside. GM Brad Holmes didn’t stop there, grabbing another potential future starter at cornerback in Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (my 42nd overall player) in the second round. Rakestraw is slightly undersized but makes up for it with his tenacious, physical style."
The latest All Lions "Lone Wolves" podcast analyzes each of the Lions six draft picks and how each have the potential to improve the team at their respective positions. Also, Detroit's strategy of targeting developmental players, despite being a team that has Super Bowl aspirations is debated.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the All Lions podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.