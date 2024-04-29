How Lions Plan to Unlock New RB Sione Vaki
In two collegiate seasons, Sione Vaki filled a number of roles for the Utah Utes.
He was a safety for the defense, patrolling the secondary for the Utes' defense. Additionally, he spent time on the team's special teams coverage and return units.
However, the biggest move he made, and the one that ultimately got him drafted, was when he assumed running back duties during the 2023 season.
In his first game as a running back, Vaki logged 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Utes. He'd finish the year with 42 carries for 317 yards and two scores, along with 11 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Though his sample size is much lighter at running back than at safety, the Detroit Lions are planning to use Vaki out of the backfield after selecting him in the fourth round, No. 132 overall, in the NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes explained that the organization was intrigued by what Vaki was able to do in his spurt as a running back. His instincts and field-vision appeared natural on film, as he seemed at ease with the ball in his hands despite very limited reps at the college level.
"I first saw him when he had first made the switch when they got kind of short at running back there at Utah," Holmes said. "They just had him fill in. But we were more so looking at him as a safety, but he looks so natural as a runner. I was like, ‘Wait, where did these backyard instincts of his come from of just him running the ball and making these plays?’ Not only does he have these instincts that are (more) natural (than) we thought, he’s not even majoring in it. He just did that because they just got kind of shorthanded and he was like, ‘Oh, you need a running back? I’ll help out.’ And he started making these plays running the ball and in the passing game."
By allowing the Utah product to focus on this specific area, the Lions hope to unlock the potential he showed when working in his limited audition at running back.
"When I saw that, I was like, ‘He’s not even majoring in this and he’s looking like that?’ And then you get more into his background, and he was more of an offensive player in high school," Vaki explained. "He did a lot of things on offense. But it was very impressive what he did with the ball in his hands, and not just making (people) miss and things like that, but he runs hard."
At his Pro Day in Utah, Vaki worked out at several different positions including defensive back, running back and wide receiver.
Vaki understands what having that versatility can do for him at the next level. The Lions have a solid foundation at the running back position, with two exceptional starters in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
However, he'll likely be a core special teamer from the start and can offer depth on the offensive side. While the Lions plan to utilize him on offense, there's always a chance he could return to his roots defensively.
“I feel like it gives me a lot of upside, just – the coaches are able to mold me into whatever they want me to be," Vaki said. "And I’m a kid who comes from hard work and putting my head down and giving 110 percent effort in wherever I stand. So, when it comes to the organization, they’re getting everything that I got, so I feel like it brings a lot of upside to not only myself, but the organization itself.”