Terrion Arnold Receives Heartwarming Message
New Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was not planning on becoming emotional during draft night.
After receiving a heartwarming message from his grandfather following being selected with the No. 24 pick, Detroit's newest defensive back was moved to tears.
"T, you finally made it. I want to start by telling you how proud I am of the hard work you've put into getting where you are right now," Arnold's grandfather shared in a video message. "Both in the classroom and on the field. You have committed yourself to excellence. But neither of these things impressed me as much as seeing the type of man you have become as you move into the next chapter of your story. You have proven you have what it takes to be successful. God is honoring your commitment to him, and I pray you will continue to keep him at the center of all you do. Thank you for allowing me to speak into your life. I feel so blessed by the relationship we share, and I look forward to working with you through your NFL journey.
"Remember, while making it to the NFL is an honor. It isn't your ultimate goal. You can't stop grinding until you are given that golden jacket, the one you can't buy. From great grandma on down, the whole family couldn't be more proud of the work you are doing. Continue to be who you've always been --the one and only Terrion Arnold. I love you. And I'll be here to support you long after your NFL career is over, bruh."
The Lions traded up five spots to target one of the highest-rated defensive back prospects in this year's draft.
Arnold expressed, after reflecting on the impactful message, "It means everything. We always just talk about going out there and leaving a legacy. Just being phenomenal. Not being forgotten. Even being drafted today, it's just another part of the process. Another step in the journey. I'm not gonna lie, it takes a lot to get me to cry. This is probably the only thing that could have gotten me to cry.
"I mean, it was light teards. Now, this means everything to me, man. It really does. I just want to say, pops, like you always said, 'The best thing that you gave your father was a good last name.' And with us having the same last name, I want to return that to you. I hope you're proud of me. I just want to continue to go out there every day and just be the young man that you raised me to be, man. And, I'm gonna get that gold jacket for us. Remember that!"